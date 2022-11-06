Chelsea have won only one of their previous six meetings with rivals Arsenal in all competitions.

The two sides have a longstanding rivalry heading into today’s match, and it’s expected to be a fiery clash. Arsenal will need three points to reclaim their position on top of the Premier League table after Manchester City’s win against Fulham yesterday took them to first place.

Chelsea are on the back of a 4-1 loss which demoted them to seventh-placed in the league and a whopping ten points behind Arsenal.

The last time the teams faced was at Stamford Bridge on April 20, 2022, and the Blues suffered a 4-2 defeat at home. Earlier in the season, Chelsea overturned the Gunners 2-0 and they will be hoping for a similar result today.

Chelsea have only won ONE of their last six games vs Arsenal in all competitions ?? pic.twitter.com/jho8WU95Eh — LiveScore (@livescore) November 5, 2022

Three points is crucial for Chelsea

Graham Potter will know bouncing back is needed to keep the momentum positive at the club. Midweek, his side qualified to the Champions League Round of 16 stage which will be a considerable boost for the players ahead of today’s meeting.