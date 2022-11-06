Confirmed: West Ham complete major behind-the-scenes coup

West Ham have completed a major behind-the-scenes coup by bringing in Mick Doherty as a scout.

That’s according to Alan Nixon via his Patreon, who has claimed that Doherty will link up with David Moyes once again after leaving Celtic.

Moyes worked with Doherty during his time at Everton and will join West Ham in the hope he can discover some more young talent just like has in his previous roles.

Doherty was part of the Everton staff when Rooney was brought through the ranks, so West Ham fans will be hoping he can discover a player of a similar mould.