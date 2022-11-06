Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei is reportedly set to be allowed to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Eagles have not managed to find room for the 19-year-old in their first-team in recent times, and it looks like they will allow him to move on.

A loan move currently looks the most likely for Ebiowei as manager Patrick Vieira looks for him to gain experience of more regular playing time.

This would surely be the best for all involved, and Palace fans will hope it can eventually give Ebiowei a route into the first-team.

Ebiowei looked a hugely promising young talent when he first joined the club, with big clubs like Manchester United having tracked him.