Manchester United are reportedly keeping an eye on Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as a potential transfer target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Serbia international hasn’t quite been at his best for Juve, though he looked a world class talent at former club Fiorentina, so could still be seen as a good option up front for Man Utd.

The Red Devils need to bring in a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo soon as his future looks in doubt, according to the Telegraph, who name Vlahovic as one player being considered to fill that role in attack.

Chelsea were also recently linked with Vlahovic, with a report from Calciomercato stating he’d likely cost around €100million.

Like United, this Chelsea side has some issues up front at the moment, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacing Romelu Lukaku this summer, but looking unlikely to be a long-term option for the Blues.

A younger striker like Vlahovic could be ideal for Graham Potter as he looks to rebuild this struggling squad inherited from Thomas Tuchel.

Still, Fabrizio Romano has also stated in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Chelsea are in a strong position to sign Christopher Nkunku, so it’s not clear if they’d sign both.

That could mean United can then swoop for Vlahovic, but it surely won’t be a deal that comes cheap, while other clubs could also surely get involved if he is made available.