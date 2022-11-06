Exclusive: Chelsea in the race for elite young talent who’s waiting to speak to transfer suitors

Chelsea are one of the clubs in the race for the potential transfer of Palmeiras and Brazil wonderkid Endrick.

The talented young striker, still just 16 years of age, has become more of a regular in the Palmeiras first-team in 2022, scoring three goals in his first five games for the club at senior level.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Chelsea are alongside Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in pursuing Endrick, though nothing is decided on his future yet.

Still, that’s some big interest for a player so young and inexperienced, with Romano adding that he sees Endrick as a hugely promising young talent.

It seems inevitable that we’ll see the teenager get a big move before too long, and it would be great to see him in the Premier League at some point.

So are Chelsea in with a chance? Their interest is clearly strong as Romano says the Blues have been following Endrick for months and that they are in the race for his signature as he waits to speak with clubs.

“Chelsea have been following him for months and they’re in the race for Endrick, alongside Real Madrid and PSG,” Romano explained.

“At the moment there’s still nothing decided or advanced as player is waiting to speak with the clubs and Palmeiras have not received official bids yet.

“I’m not surprised to see these big teams following him. I consider him a really top talent for the future!”