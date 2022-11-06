Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Arsenal eye €65m-rated star, Chelsea in wonderkid transfer race + more

Hello all and welcome to my Daily Briefing, with today’s post featuring major pieces of Arsenal transfer news, Chelsea rumours, and more.

Remember, if you want this straight to your email inbox five mornings a week – click here to subscribe!

AC Milan

I’m aware there’s already some speculation about the future of Charles De Ketelaere, who only joined AC Milan from Club Brugge in the summer.

He has admittedly been a bit slow to get going, but this is because Milan, Serie A and that level is not the same as Belgian football… so I think it’s normal. All the links I’m seeing are not true because he will stay at AC Milan and they trust him as top player for the future after investing almost €35m on him.

Arsenal

For sure Arsenal remain interested in Mykhaylo Mudryk, they are following him for a long time but there’s still nothing decided. Shakhtar Donetsk want more than €60-65m to sell him now and it’s not easy. The race is open, if Arsenal really want him they have to move fast.

As I said a few days ago, Arsenal are also keeping an eye on Facundo Torres. They have a few options they like in this position but there is nothing advanced for the moment.

Atletico Madrid

Despite what you might have heard about Joao Felix being on the market, I’m still told Atletico Madrid are trying to protect the player and they want to trust him for the future.

The situation with Diego Simeone is not easy, so if they will receive a really important bid it could change; but there are still no official proposals.

Personally, I think he deserves to play always as starter to prove himself at the best level, this is why it’s not working with Atletico as of now.

Barcelona

Yesterday was the end of an era – Gerard Pique made his final appearance for Barcelona at the Nou Camp as he prepares for retirement.

Speaking after the game, he said: “In life, when you get older, you realize that sometimes to love is to let go. I’m convinced that I’ll be here again in the future. I love Barça. That’s why I consider it’s the right moment to go. This is not a goodbye. I was born here, I’ll die here.”

Bayern Munich

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on his future: “I’m just focused on FC Bayern and the here and now. I’m very, very happy and could imagine staying here longer.”

Borussia Dortmund

Despite speculation to the contrary, I’m not aware of any one club being the favourites for Jude Bellingham at the moment. I expect that one week we’ll hear that it’s Liverpool, the next week Real Madrid, the next week Man City, and so on. It’s simply too early to say for sure.

Youssoufa Moukoko on his contract expiring in June 2023: “I’ve been here at Borussia Dortmund for seven years, I feel at home here. I know this club very well and the manager Terzic trusts me.”

Chelsea

After three goals in just his first five games for the Palmeiras first-team, Endrick is already showing what a superb young talent he is.

Chelsea have been following him for months and they’re in the race for Endrick, alongside Real Madrid and PSG. At the moment there’s still nothing decided or advanced as player is waiting to speak with the clubs and Palmeiras have not received official bids yet. I consider him a really top talent for the future!

Official: Ben Chilwell will miss the World Cup, Chelsea statement confirms: “Following the injury vs Dinamo, Ben has undergone a scan – results show that Ben has suffered a significant injury, he’s unfortunately expected to miss the World Cup.”

Graham Potter on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: “We’ve found him really quiet, humble, nice person who wants to support the team. He wants to enjoy his football, he wants to be happy. You should treat people how you find them and not pre-judge.”

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt are set to complete the signing of Paxten Aaronson from Philadelphia Union. It will be a permanent move, no loan back. Deal will be done for $4m plus add-ons.

Liverpool

I know Liverpool fans will be desperate for updates on Jude Bellingham, and I’ve had plenty of questions about the reports that the Reds are now the favourites to sign the England international.

As I mentioned many times, I think every week we’ll have a different story on Jude Bellingham. One week Chelsea favourite, one week Real, one week Liverpool, one week City…

I’m sure that Liverpool want him, it’s not new – they will go for a top midfielder and he’s top of the list, but the race is open between many top clubs and it won’t be decided now.

Manchester City

Official, confirmed. Manchester City have signed promising youngster Emilio Lawrence from Everton. City have added a top talent to their academy who was also wanted by many other clubs.