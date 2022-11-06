Gabriel aims cheeky dig at former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in tweet

Gabriel aimed a cheeky dig at former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Brazilian scored the winner against Chelsea.

In a recent promotional video for BT Sport, Aubameyang suggested there was “nothing personal” with Arsenal as he was set to play against his former club.

Aubameyang was given a start against Arsenal, but the Gabonese striker barely had a sniff all game. Gabriel eventually scored the winning goal against Chelsea, and he aimed a little dig at Aubameyang in a tweet following the conclusion of the game, as seen below.

NOTHING PERSONAL .. LONDON IS RED ?? — Gabriel Magalhaes (@biel_m04) November 6, 2022

Gabriel also appeared to taunt Aubameyang after he scored, running towards the striker as he was celebrating his goal.

Aubameyang left Arsenal in January of this year, joining Barcelona for a short period, before returning to the Premier League with Chelsea.

Leaving Arsenal has clearly left a sour taste in the mouths of their fanbase, with Aubameyang being taunted every time he touched the ball against Chelsea.

Arsenal had the last laugh after defeating Chelsea, with Gabriel in particular enjoying getting one over on his former teammate.