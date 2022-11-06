Gabriel aims cheeky dig at former Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in tweet

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Gabriel aimed a cheeky dig at former Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after the Brazilian scored the winner against Chelsea.

In a recent promotional video for BT Sport, Aubameyang suggested there was “nothing personal” with Arsenal as he was set to play against his former club.

Aubameyang was given a start against Arsenal, but the Gabonese striker barely had a sniff all game. Gabriel eventually scored the winning goal against Chelsea, and he aimed a little dig at Aubameyang in a tweet following the conclusion of the game, as seen below.

More Stories / Latest News
Journalist names just two Manchester United players to emerge from the game with “any credit”
Tottenham vs Liverpool team news: Both managers make changes as Perisic plays in forward role
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo and Tyrone Mings in grappling fight during Manchester United game

Gabriel also appeared to taunt Aubameyang after he scored, running towards the striker as he was celebrating his goal.

Aubameyang left Arsenal in January of this year, joining Barcelona for a short period, before returning to the Premier League with Chelsea.

Leaving Arsenal has clearly left a sour taste in the mouths of their fanbase, with Aubameyang being taunted every time he touched the ball against Chelsea.

Arsenal had the last laugh after defeating Chelsea, with Gabriel in particular enjoying getting one over on his former teammate.

More Stories Gabriel Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.