Exclusive: Man Utd transfer target’s situation with current manager is “not easy”, according to Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has admitted that Joao Felix isn’t having the easiest time at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone.

The Portugal international continues to be the subject of plenty of transfer speculation ahead of January, with Cadena SER recently stating that the player was likely to be on the market.

Meanwhile, Manchester United were recently linked with Felix in a report from AS, so what’s really going on with the talented 22-year-old?

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano says Atletico want to ‘protect’ their investment in Felix, but he added that the player’s situation with manager Simeone was not easy.

“Despite what you might have heard about Joao Felix being on the market, I’m still told Atletico Madrid are trying to protect the player and they want to trust him for the future,” Romano explained.

“The situation with Diego Simeone is not easy, so if they will receive a really important bid it could change; but there are still no official proposals.

“Personally, I think he deserves to play always as starter to prove himself at the best level, this is why it’s not working with Atletico as of now.”

Man Utd would surely do well to bring in a talent like Felix to give them something a bit different up front.

The Red Devils will need to replace the ageing Cristiano Ronaldo before too long, while the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Antony have all been pretty inconsistent.

Felix can operate as a striker, a number ten, or out wide, so could surely be an upgrade on some of those players, wherever Erik ten Hag decided to use him.

It seems clear the former Benfica wonderkid isn’t suited to Simeone’s style of football, so it would be good to see him find a new club as soon as possible so he doesn’t waste his enormous potential.