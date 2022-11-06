Jordan Henderson admits he’s “very excited” about rumoured Liverpool transfer target

Jordan Henderson has given his verdict on sought-after prospect and Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham.

The Birmingham-born star is on the list of almost every top club across Europe right now. There is expected to be a ‘Battle for Bellingham’ next summer as teams expect the teenager to seek a new challenge after spending three years at Borussia Dortmund.

The 19-year-old is already regarded one of football’s most complete midfielders currently. His versatility as a box-to-box player along with his passing ability, vision, leadership and threat on the attack has made him one of the most talked about talents in recent seasons.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all monitoring the England international and preparing for a potential bidding war in 2023. He is currently priced at around £131.6 million.

Henderson excited about Bellingham

The two midfielders are well acquainted due to their connection in the England squad. Regarding the youngster, Henderson told the Daily Mail: “I am very excited by Jude as a player and as a character and a person, I can’t speak highly enough of him. I’m cautious of speaking too much around him because it is easy to forget how young he is and there is a lot of pressure on him.

“Let him play and let him enjoy his football. He has been doing fantastically well again this season, which is no surprise. That is a huge, huge bonus going into the World Cup to have a player like him in form.’