Journalist claims Chelsea star could be “past his peak” after recent Arsenal displace

Chelsea played host to Arsenal on Sunday with the latter coming out on top, returning to the top of the Premier League.

Graham Potter will have been disappointed with his side’s performance, with Chelsea barely laying a glove on Arsenal in the attacking phase of the game.

However, it’s one defender who journalist Matt Law has picked out as a player who could be “past his peak”.

As seen in the tweet below, Law has suggested that Thiago Silva is “very understandably” looking “past his peak” with teams often targeting him due to his lack of pace or power as he gets older.

To be playing so regularly in the Premier League at the age of 38 is a huge credit to Silva, and it’s obvious that one day he was going to begin to decline.

If it wasn’t for the injury to Wesley Fofana, Silva may have been rotated or rested over the last few weeks, but it’s rare to see Silva playing from the bench.

The tweet from Law shouldn’t be seen as disrespectful  towards Silva as he’s achieved so much in the game and it’s perfectly natural for him to begin to decline at the age of 38.

 

