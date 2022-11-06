Journalist names just two Manchester United players to emerge from the game with “any credit”

Journalist Samuel Luckhurst has named just two Manchester United players to emerge from the game with “any credit”.

Manchester United suffered a 3-1 defeat to Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side. This was Emery’s first game in charge of Villa and he couldn’t have dreamed of a better start.

Despite Villa performing exceptionally well to beat a strong Manchester United side, Erik ten Hag will be heavily disappointed at his team’s performance.

Manchester Evening News journalist Luckhurst didn’t hold back in his assessment of Manchester United’s performance, listing just Alejandro Garnacho and Lisandro Martinez as the player to take any credit away from the game, as seen in the tweet below.

Despite conceding three goals to Villa, Manchester United looked reasonably okay in defence, but their attacking play was non-existent, possibly due to the absence of Bruno Fernandes.

Cristiano Ronaldo barely had a sniff all game, with Donny van de Beek struggling to create in the final third.

Manchester United have been performing well of late and their fans will be hoping the performance against Villa was just a small blip with the Midlands club enjoying a new manager bounce.

