Leeds are readying a contract offer to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro.

Left-back has been a problem position for Leeds for the last couple of seasons, with Junior Firpo not developing into the player expected.

Jesse Marsch has often opted for players playing out of position at left-back, but they’re now preparing an offer to fill this void.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are preparing an offer for Dortmund defender Guerreiro, who is out of contract next summer.