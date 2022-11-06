Commentator Andy Walker noticed that Rodrigo Moreno did not seem happy with Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch yesterday.

The Whites earned an important win over Bournemouth, but Rodrigo looked distinctly unhappy when he was subbed off by Marsch.

“Rodrigo just threw the bib that was passed to him. Not happy at being substituted,” Walker said during commentary.

It’s fair common to see players and little outbursts like this, so it remains to be seen how big a problem it actually turns out to be.

Still, it’s an unwanted headline when Leeds fans should simply be enjoying an improved run of performances and results.