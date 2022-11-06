Liverpool close to signing key man after lengthy search to fill the position

Liverpool are close to appointing a new club doctor following an extensive recruitment process after being without one since the summer.

Dr Jim Moxon left the Reds during the summer after the Merseyside club’s pre-season tour and ever since, director of football Julian Ward has overseen the club’s search for a candidate to fill the role.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are now in advanced talks to appoint an experienced operator to link up with Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team and the lead candidate has been offered a deal with terms said to be close to being finalised.

To help with their search, Liverpool are said to have appointed a headhunting firm that assembled a shortlist of candidates to fill the critical medical role, states the report.

The Reds have had many injury issues so far this season but they do not relate to the role, according to the report.

At one stage in August, Liverpool had 10 first-team squad members in the treatment room and the casualty list has barely abated since. The Reds are still without key stars such as Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, whilst summer signing Arthur Melo will not be able to play until the new year.

Liverpool will be relieved to have the role filled in the near future and will hope that it contributes to some of their players returning soon.