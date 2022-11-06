Liverpool have made Jude Bellingham one of their top transfer targets for next summer as they look to strengthen in midfield.

However, there is not currently one favourite for the Borussia Dortmund star’s signature, according to Fabrizio Romano via his exclusive Daily Briefing on CaughtOffside’s Substack.

Bellingham has been a joy to watch for Dortmund in recent times, firmly establishing himself as one of the best young footballers on the planet, and it’s not surprising to see plenty of speculation about his future ahead of next summer.

A host of top clubs will surely be battling it out to sign Bellingham, and so Romano insists it is too early to say for sure if Liverpool or anyone else is currently in the strongest position to snap up the England international.

Responding to recent transfer rumours involving Bellingham, Romano said: “I know Liverpool fans will be desperate for updates on Jude Bellingham, and I’ve had plenty of questions about the reports that the Reds are now the favourites to sign the England international.

“As I mentioned many times, I think every week we’ll have a different story on Jude Bellingham. One week Chelsea favourite, one week Real, one week Liverpool, one week City…

“I’m sure that Liverpool want him, it’s not new – they will go for a top midfielder and he’s top of the list, but the race is open between many top clubs and it won’t be decided now.”

Liverpool could do with signing a top talent like Bellingham to build their midfield around, with Jurgen Klopp’s side struggling to hit their best form this season as the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara no longer look at their best.