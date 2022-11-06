Liverpool star is banned from doing certain activity by his mum says Henderson in hilarious story

June 1st, 2019 was a special night for most of the current Liverpool squad as they got their hands on the Champions League trophy for the first time.

The Reds were 2–0 victors in Madrid beating fellow Premier League rivals Tottenham in Europe’s biggest showpiece.

A Mohamed Salah penalty and a goal by substitute Divock Origi after the 87th minute brought a sixth European Cup back to Liverpool and as it was such a special moment in their lives, captain Jordan Henderson decided along with another Liverpool star to mark the occasion by getting tattoos.

Henderson visited Tommy Montoya’s Klockwork Tattoo Club in Covina for a special appointment in 2019 but the teammate he was supposed to share the moment with, Trent Alexander-Arnold, was not present as he pulled out last minute due to his mum banning him from getting any ink, revealed the Liverpool captain recently.

Henderson tells the hilarious story of Liverpool star being banned from getting tattoos

Telling the story of the whole situation with Alexander-Arnold, Henderson said via the Daily Mail: ‘The days after beating Tottenham in the Champions League final were a blur.

‘We returned to Liverpool for an open-topped bus parade with the trophy the following day. Within the week, I was in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s room in Portugal.

‘We were there for the Nations League finals. We’d just had a training session with England, but our heads were still in the Estadio Metropolitano, and Trent had an idea.

‘”Let’s get tattoos!” he said. “We should get the Champions League trophy tattooed on our calves.”

‘”You’ll do it, too, right?” I said. It was he who had suggested it, after all. “One hundred per cent,” he said.

After travelling to Los Angeles for their summer holidays, Henderson reveals what took place on the day they were both supposed to get their ink. The Liverpool captain says: ‘It was a place called the Klockwork Tattoo Club in Covina, California, about twenty miles east of downtown LA. I’d worked out the route for us and everything.

‘The night before, Trent and I had gone out to get food. We were both staying in Beverly Hills. I was in a hotel; he was in a villa somewhere. At the end of the evening, I arranged to pick him up the next morning and we’d head out to Covina.

‘I pulled up outside his villa at 11am. I thought he might be waiting, but it was quiet. I waited for a bit, then he came out. He was looking a bit sheepish.

‘”Come on,” I said. “Get in.”

‘”Erm,” he said quietly. “I can’t come”.

‘”You what?” My face dropped. “What do you mean, you can’t come?”

‘”I can’t come because my mam says I’m not allowed,” he said.

This is a wind-up, surely, I’m thinking to myself.

‘”You f****** what?”‘ I said. ‘”Get in the car, man. We’ve got to go. Are you serious? Your mam says you can’t get a tattoo?”

‘It turned out that Trent had mentioned the tattoo to his brother, Tyler, who had mentioned it to his mam, and she had rung Trent up and basically said, “You’re not getting a tattoo. End of.”