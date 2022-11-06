Manchester United can extend Premier League record streak today

Manchester United can extend their Premier League record of 23 matches unbeaten away to Aston Villa. It is the longest in the league’s history

The Red Devils will also be looking to extend their nine-game unbeaten streak when they take on the Midlands outfit at Villa Park at 2 pm. They will be keeping a close eye on Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur’s results, as only three points separate the teams.

For Villa, it is Unai Emery’s first chance to make a statement result in his first match as manager. The team are currently bordering the relegation zone in 17th place, with 18th-placed Southampton kicking off against the Magpies at the same time.

Team news for clash

Erik ten Hag is likely to be without key attackers Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and summer signing Antony, whilst the Villans’ key defender Diego Carlos remains sidelined.

The two sides will then meet again on Thursday evening in a Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford.