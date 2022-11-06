Manchester United star “isn’t up to the pace” after taking “five years” to make a pass says pundit

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has come under heavy criticism after his recent performance against Aston Villa.

Van de Beek was given the opportunity to impress Erik ten Hag in midweek with the Manchester United manager starting him in the Europa League against Sevilla.

The Dutch midfielder made little impact during the game, but with Bruno Fernandes unavailable against Aston Villa, Van de Beek was given another chance in the starting eleven.

However, Manchester United weren’t at the races and suffered a defeat on the road.

Donny van de Beek continues to face an uncertain future at Man United.
Now, pundit Clinton Morrison has slammed the Manchester United man after his recent performance.

“Donny van de Beek took about five years to play the ball out and that’s why he isn’t up to the pace with it,” said Morrison, speaking on BBC Radio Five Live, as relayed by Metro.

Van de Beek has struggled to find consistent form at Manchester United and his recent displays unfortunately haven’t helped his cause.

It feels like Van de Beek’s future lies away from Manchester United with Fernandes ahead in the pecking order and the Dutchman struggling to impress when given the opportunity.

