Newcastle United may have been linked with Charles De Ketelaere recently, but Fabrizio Romano insists that AC Milan are still planning to keep the player.

De Ketelaere joined Milan from Club Brugge in the summer, having looked one of the most exciting young talents in Europe during his time in his native Belgium.

Now, however, the 21-year-old’s future seems to be in some doubt, with a recent report from Voetbalkrant claiming that Newcastle could be one of the clubs monitoring his situation and ready to take advantage if he makes an early exit from the San Siro.

Still, Romano insists that Milan still want to keep De Ketelaere, and that it’s normal for a young player like this to find it a big step up after moving to a different country and a more competitive league this summer.

“I’m aware there’s already some speculation about the future of Charles De Ketelaere, who only joined AC Milan from Club Brugge in the summer,” Romano said in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

“He has admittedly been a bit slow to get going, but this is because Milan, Serie A and that level is not the same as Belgian football… so I think it’s normal. All the links I’m seeing are not true because he will stay at AC Milan and they trust him as top player for the future after investing almost €35m on him.”

This is a blow for Newcastle for the time being, but it could be worth keeping an eye on the Belgium international in the months ahead if his situation doesn’t improve.