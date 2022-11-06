Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has made it clear he’d be open to having Martin Dubravka back at the club.

The Magpies goalkeeper went out on loan to Manchester United in the summer and has not yet played a single minute for the Red Devils, so it could be that he’ll seek a quick way out of Old Trafford.

Howe has spoken about just how highly he rates Dubravka, and has suggested there is still a chance for him to come back and have a role to play at St James’ Park.

“I think he is an outstanding goalkeeper, I really do.” Howe said. “I will have a chat with Martin as time progresses. I won’t speak now as he is in the middle of a busy period as we are. There will be a time when I will sit down with him and have a chat and see what he wants to do next.

“It’s difficult for me to comment. I don’t know what goes on at any other football club. All I will say is I love Martin as a lad, he did brilliantly for us last year and he is an outstanding goalkeeper and I will have a chat with him at the right time.

“Of course yeah, the door is still open. A lot depends on what Martin wants. We will take it from there.”