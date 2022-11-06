Oleksandr Zinchenko compares Arsenal star to Zinedine Zidane after Chelsea win

Oleksandr Zinchenko has compared one of his Arsenal colleagues to Zinedine Zidane following their victory over Chelsea on Sunday.

Arsenal were victorious over London rivals Chelsea on Sunday, with Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny coming off the bench late on to help see out the win.

Elneny has struggled to find a regular place in the starting eleven due to the excellent form of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka this season, but when he’s been given an opportunity he’s had a positive impact on the Arsenal team.

His ability and importance to the Arsenal side hasn’t gone unnoticed, with defender Zinchenko labelling Elneny the “Egyptian Zidane”, as seen on Elneny’s Instagram below.

Arsenal have been heavily impressive this season and a large part of their success is down to the visible team spirit they currently have. The players all seem to be backing each other and fighting together, an attitude we haven’t seen at Arsenal as much over recent years.

After their victory over Chelsea, Arsenal went back to the top of the Premier League, climbing above Manchester City, who defeated Fulham with ten men on Saturday.