Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says “keep an eye on” Leeds United transfer target in 2023

Leeds United have been linked with Marseille midfielder Pape Gueye in recent times, and Fabrizio Romano admits he could be one to watch in 2023.

For now, it seems that the transfer gossip and speculation stating that Leeds are in for him, as per Jeunes Footeux, may be slightly premature, but Romano admits that the talented 23-year-old has suitors in the Premier League.

Romano says the situation is quiet for the moment, but Leeds fans may be interested to hear that he thinks it’ll be worth keeping an eye on Gueye in the transfer market in 2023.

Providing an update on Gueye’s situation, Romano said: “There are clubs in England and France following Pape Gueye. At the moment there are still no advanced negotiations with any club, so the situation is quiet; but I’m sure we’ll have to keep an eye on him in 2023.”

Leeds have done some fine work in the transfer market in recent times, and could do with continuing to strengthen after the blow of losing star duo Kalvin Phillips and Raphinha during the summer.

Gueye looks like he’d be a great addition to Jesse Marsch’s squad, but it remains to be seen how easy it will be to get this deal done.