(Video) Pep Guardiola names key title contenders in Premier League this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named the title contender for this season’s Premier League title campaign.

His side currently sit on top of the Premier League table after a last-gasp winner from Erling Haaland secured all three points against Fulham at the Etihad on Saturday.

However, a win from Arsenal, who face Chelsea at 12 pm on Sunday would demote City to second place. The Gunners have lost only one game this season and picked up 31 points out of a possible 36.

Guardiola and his team are looking to claim their third consecutive Premier League title, a record that has only been achieved by their derby rivals Manchester United.

Guardiola names contenders

When speaking to Football Daily, Guardiola listed his biggest challengers in contention for the lucrative trophy. He said: “I would say Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham, United and I would say Liverpool as well. I think these teams can fight for the title.”

? "Arsenal, Man City, Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham, United and Liverpool." Pep Guardiola lists the teams he believes can fight for the title this season pic.twitter.com/xFjLE1I283 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 5, 2022

