Predicted Chelsea lineup to take on in-form Arsenal at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from a dismal defeat at the Amex last week in which they lost 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion. 

Graham Potter’s return to his former club did not go to plan for the Chelsea manager as his side got thrashed 4-1, scoring two own goals in the process.

The defeat demoted Chelsea to seventh place in the Premier League table and a whopping ten points behind today’s opponents, Arsenal.

Even more concerning for the Blues, they have won only one game in their previous six meetings with the Gunners, who are enjoying one of their finest starts to a season to date. Mikel Arteta’s side will know that three points are crucial to return to the top of the league after Manchester City’s 2-1 over Fulham yesterday boosted them to first place.

Chelsea team news

The Blues are currently plagued with injuries and will hope the forthcoming international break will allow their players to recover and rehabilitate in time for the return of club action. They are currently without N’Golo Kante, Kepa, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Denis Zakaria and Ben Chilwell.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United could be set to rival Chelsea for €100million attacker transfer
Premier League player suffered serious injury from “having sex in unusual position”
Arsenal predicted lineup to face rivals Chelsea in early kick-off

Predicted starting XI

More Stories Arsenal Chelsea Chelsea vs Arsenal Graham Potter Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.