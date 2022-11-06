Predicted Chelsea lineup to take on in-form Arsenal at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from a dismal defeat at the Amex last week in which they lost 4-1 to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Graham Potter’s return to his former club did not go to plan for the Chelsea manager as his side got thrashed 4-1, scoring two own goals in the process.

The defeat demoted Chelsea to seventh place in the Premier League table and a whopping ten points behind today’s opponents, Arsenal.

Even more concerning for the Blues, they have won only one game in their previous six meetings with the Gunners, who are enjoying one of their finest starts to a season to date. Mikel Arteta’s side will know that three points are crucial to return to the top of the league after Manchester City’s 2-1 over Fulham yesterday boosted them to first place.

Chelsea team news

The Blues are currently plagued with injuries and will hope the forthcoming international break will allow their players to recover and rehabilitate in time for the return of club action. They are currently without N’Golo Kante, Kepa, Wesley Fofana, Reece James, Denis Zakaria and Ben Chilwell.

Predicted starting XI