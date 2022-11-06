Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a positive reaction from his players as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur in London on Sunday, November 6.

Liverpool are on the back of successive defeats to teams in the lower half of the table. Leeds United’s win in Merseyside pushed them up the Premier League table and out of the relegation zone, whilst Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Liverpool secured only their second win of the campaign.

Liverpool have overseen their worst start to a league season in ten years. They have currently obtained four wins, four draws and four losses, acquiring only 16 points out of a possible 36. The side has also conceded first in eight out of 12 league matches and sit ninth in the table.

They take on third-placed Tottenham who are on the back of a 3-2 win against Bournemouth.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool are currently without several key first-team players, including Diogo Jota, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and James Milner.

Predicted starting XI