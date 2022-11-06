Premier League manager sacked after disappointing start to the season

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has reportedly been sacked after a disappointing start to the season.

Southampton currently find themselves in the relegation zone after a string of poor results, most recently against Newcastle on Sunday.

Hasenhuttl has survived two separate nine-goal drubbings against Leicester and Manchester United with Southampton showing immense faith in the Austrian manager.

However, Hasenhuttl’s time as Southampton manager could be over, with The Athletic reporting that the club have decided to part ways with either before their next fixture against Liverpool or during the World Cup break.

With the news breaking on Sunday night, it will be interesting to see if Southampton decide to take the earlier option of sacking Hasenhuttl as soon as possible with the players likely to hear about the situation on social media.

If the players are aware that the manager is going to be sacked then it could affect their performance.

The report claims the search for Southampton’s next manager is well underway, with the World Cup break allowing the club to spend a little extra time than they usually would in order to find the next man to sit in the hot seat.