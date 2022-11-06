One club is now pessimistic about signing Jude Bellingham following significant Liverpool developments

Liverpool may reportedly have moved into a strong position to seal the transfer of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham next summer.

The England international is likely to be one of the biggest names on the market next summer, with a host of top European clubs sure to be eager to spend big on this exciting signing.

The latest from Spanish outlet Marca is that Real Madrid have also been interested in Bellingham, but now seem pessimistic about their chances as they believe Liverpool have moved into pole position following recent developments that have seen them forge a close relationship with the player.

Real Madrid already have top young midfielders like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, so may not need another high-profile signing in that department just yet, though they will eventually need to think about replacing ageing duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Liverpool, meanwhile, look like they need a major statement signing like Bellingham to kick-start a new era at Anfield, with the likes of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara no longer at the peak of their powers.

Despite Marca’s report, Fabrizio Romano has called for calm over Bellingham speculation in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Discussing the race for the 19-year-old’s signature, Romano said: “As I mentioned many times, I think every week we’ll have a different story on Jude Bellingham. One week Chelsea favourite, one week Real, one week Liverpool, one week City…

“I’m sure that Liverpool want him, it’s not new – they will go for a top midfielder and he’s top of the list, but the race is open between many top clubs and it won’t be decided now.”