Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in Everton’s Anthony Gordon, who was linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer.

Antonio Conte is seeking reinforcements in the January transfer window to bolster his squad ahead of a hectic schedule following the World Cup.

Spurs are currently third in the Premier League table but have looked lacklustre at times this season, namely against Manchester United and Newcastle, and have missed an element of creativity or a spark on the pitch.

The 21-year-old can provide exactly that and has netted three goals for Everton so far this campaign. Gordon is a fast, skilful and ever-threatening attacker who can run and press for the whole 90 minutes without breaking a sweat. In an ageing Spurs team, he would be a perfect addition.

Gordon will have a hefty price tag attached

He is one of Frank Lampard’s main men on the pitch and it would take a considerably high offer to prise Gordon from his grasp. When Lampard’s former club Chelsea made a £40-45million offer in summer, all advances were swiftly rejected.

According to The Sun, Conte will test the Toffees in the January window by tabling a £60 million offer.