Video: Antonio Conte loses his head on the touchline in fiery swipe at Liverpool coach

Antonio Conte lost his head on the touchline and decided to swipe the ball out of Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders’ hand.

Tottenham manager Conte is well-known for his fiery antics on the touchline and that certainly continued against Liverpool.

Conte lost his head with Liverpool coach Lijnders as he swiped the ball out of his hand, leading to a booking from the referee, as seen in the video below from Sky Sports.

There aren’t many managers in Europe who show as much passion as Conte does on the touchline, but it does often lead to him getting in a spot of trouble.

  1. All true Spurs fans knew at the start of the season that the defence was the area of the pitch that would let us down and again it’s become clear, Lloris, Dier, Sessegnon, Doherty, Sanchez, Davies and Emerson aren’t good enough, we need a complete new back line or the same thing will happen next season and the season after that as it has for god knows how long. Time to back Conte with some serious money Levy.

    1. Myself and the rest of the Spurs faithful just don’t understand why Spence hasn’t had a chance to show what he can do, seriously, he can’t be any worse than Doherty and Emerson, they’re two of the worst fullbacks I’ve seen play for Spurs, and when Conte’s game is so dependant on the wing backs, surely Spence would offer more than the other two?

