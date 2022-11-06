Video: Antonio Conte loses his head on the touchline in fiery swipe at Liverpool coach

Antonio Conte lost his head on the touchline and decided to swipe the ball out of Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders’ hand.

Tottenham manager Conte is well-known for his fiery antics on the touchline and that certainly continued against Liverpool.

Conte lost his head with Liverpool coach Lijnders as he swiped the ball out of his hand, leading to a booking from the referee, as seen in the video below from Sky Sports.

Antonio Conte is FIRED UP! ?? pic.twitter.com/serPNAyYYe — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2022

There aren’t many managers in Europe who show as much passion as Conte does on the touchline, but it does often lead to him getting in a spot of trouble.