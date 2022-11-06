Video: Benrahma puts West Ham ahead with thunderbolt strike vs Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace FC West Ham FC
West Ham United have taken the lead at the London Stadium against Crystal Palace thanks to an absolute rocket from Said Benrahma. 

The Hammers are looking to move into the top half of the Premier League table with a win today and they have got off to the perfect start thanks to Benrahma’s goal.

The midfielder received the ball from the returning Lucas Paqueta before dribbling past two Palace players and hitting a thunderbolt of a shot past Guaita in the away side’s net.

Footage courtesy of Eleven Sports, NBC Sports and USA

