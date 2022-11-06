VIDEO: Boubacar Soumare really enjoyed Tielemans goal last night at Goodison Park

Leicester City were able to get all three points when the Brendan Rodgers squad faced Everton at Goodison Park last night.

The Foxes are now out of relegation zone after managing to win three of last four matches in Premier League.

Tielemans capped his good performance with a well taken goal from distance and cameras spotted Soumare enjoying it with a little dance.

A goal from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes were enough to complete a good performance from Leicester who now find themselves 13th in the standings with 14 points.

