Video: Chelsea’s Aubameyang names favourite superheroes and could do more celebrations in future

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Today is a big day for Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he prepares to face his old club Arsenal at Stamford Bridge and deliver them a setback in their hunt for Premier League glory.  

The striker is a man known for his celebrations and a big inspiration for them are superheroes.

Aubameyang has celebrated with a nod to Black Panther, Batman and Spider-man in the past and ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge, the 33-year-old has revealed his favourite superheroes and doesn’t rule out more celebrations in the future.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool star is banned from doing certain activity by his mum says Henderson in hilarious story
VIDEO: Boubacar Soumare really enjoyed Tielemans goal last night at Goodison Park
Tottenham Hotspur line up £60m January move for former Chelsea target

Speaking on the subject to the BBC, Aubameyang says when asked who his favourites are: “Black Panther, number one. Batman, number two. And number three, I would say Spider-man because I did that celebration as well.”

The Chelsea star also mentioned Goku from Dragon Ball Z but that doesn’t t really count, and when asked if the world will see any more celebrations related to superheroes, the 33-year-old said:

“Why not? We will see. It depends on games and the motivation.”

More Stories Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.