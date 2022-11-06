Video: Chelsea’s Aubameyang names favourite superheroes and could do more celebrations in future

Today is a big day for Chelsea’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he prepares to face his old club Arsenal at Stamford Bridge and deliver them a setback in their hunt for Premier League glory.

The striker is a man known for his celebrations and a big inspiration for them are superheroes.

Aubameyang has celebrated with a nod to Black Panther, Batman and Spider-man in the past and ahead of the clash at Stamford Bridge, the 33-year-old has revealed his favourite superheroes and doesn’t rule out more celebrations in the future.

Speaking on the subject to the BBC, Aubameyang says when asked who his favourites are: “Black Panther, number one. Batman, number two. And number three, I would say Spider-man because I did that celebration as well.”

The Chelsea star also mentioned Goku from Dragon Ball Z but that doesn’t t really count, and when asked if the world will see any more celebrations related to superheroes, the 33-year-old said:

“Why not? We will see. It depends on games and the motivation.”