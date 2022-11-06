Video: Cristiano Ronaldo and Tyrone Mings in grappling fight during Manchester United game

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tyrone Mings appeared to partake in a wrestling match during the Manchester United vs Aston Villa game.

Ronaldo and Mings were going head-to-head in the box as they had done all game, and the two got into a grappling match in the box, with both players refusing to let go.

Pictures below from beinsports.

It’s usually a sign of how little Ronaldo is involved in a game, when he gets into little altercations with other players.