Video: Darwin Nunez and Salah link-up before vicious finish vs Tottenham

Liverpool have taken the lead at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium against Spurs thanks to a wonderful goal from Mohamed Salah.

The Reds have started the better of the two teams and the signs were there early on as Nunez went through on goal down the left side.

It was the left Jurgen Klopp’s side attacked down again as Robertson picked out Nunez in the box, the Uruguayan striker then spotted Salah in a bit of space before the Egyptian forward produced a wonderful finish to give the away side the lead.

Mo Salah finishes in STYLE! Simply brilliant ? pic.twitter.com/wry9oCePBL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2022