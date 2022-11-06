Graeme Souness suggests Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is a “shadow” of his former self after recent performances.

Fabinho was one of the best holding midfielders in Europe for a period with Liverpool and certainly deserves a lot of credit for his role in helping them win both the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, there’s no doubt he’s started to decline, especially this season, and that’s a view shared by former Liverpool player Souness, as seen in the video below.

?? “He’s a shadow.” Graeme Souness says Fabinho is nothing like he has been in previous seasons for Liverpool but admits he isn’t the only one guilty of it. pic.twitter.com/prMMKyYoft — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 6, 2022

As Souness mentioned, Fabinho isn’t the only player underperforming for Liverpool at the moment, so it might be slightly harsh to single the Brazilian out.