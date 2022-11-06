Video: Graeme Souness claims Liverpool star looks a “shadow” after recent form

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Graeme Souness suggests Liverpool midfielder Fabinho is a “shadow” of his former self after recent performances.

Fabinho was one of the best holding midfielders in Europe for a period with Liverpool and certainly deserves a lot of credit for his role in helping them win both the Premier League and the Champions League.

However, there’s no doubt he’s started to decline, especially this season, and that’s a view shared by former Liverpool player Souness, as seen in the video below.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah produces cheeky finish after pouncing on Dier mistake
Journalist claims Chelsea star could be “past his peak” after recent Arsenal displace
Video: Darwin Nunez and Salah link-up before vicious finish vs Tottenham

As Souness mentioned, Fabinho isn’t the only player underperforming for Liverpool at the moment, so it might be slightly harsh to single the Brazilian out.

More Stories Fabinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.