Granit Xhaka got a little telling off from a BT Sport reporter after swearing during his post-match interview following Arsenal’s win over Chelsea.

Xhaka has played a pivotal role for Arsenal this season and their victory over Chelsea was no different. BT Sport looked to grab a little interview with Xhaka whilst the Arsenal fans were singing his name, and the Swiss midfielder seemed a little overwhelmed and couldn’t prevent a swear word from sneaking out.

Xhaka was quick to apologise, followed by a tongue-in-cheek telling off from the BT Sport reporter.

 

