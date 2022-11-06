Granit Xhaka got a little telling off from a BT Sport reporter after swearing during his post-match interview following Arsenal’s win over Chelsea.

Xhaka has played a pivotal role for Arsenal this season and their victory over Chelsea was no different. BT Sport looked to grab a little interview with Xhaka whilst the Arsenal fans were singing his name, and the Swiss midfielder seemed a little overwhelmed and couldn’t prevent a swear word from sneaking out.

"You the see Atmosphere,it's fu****g unbelievable " – Xhaka pic.twitter.com/wDkeAgqdhI — Doc (@karthikadhaigal) November 6, 2022

Xhaka was quick to apologise, followed by a tongue-in-cheek telling off from the BT Sport reporter.