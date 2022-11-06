Harry Kane has produced a world-class finish to bring Tottenham back into their clash with Liverpool as they currently trail 2-1 to the Reds.

Spurs were 2-0 down to Liverpool at halftime after a Mohamed Salah double but have been all over the away side since the break and deservedly got a goal back.

That came after Kulusevki made an instant impact by playing Kane through. The England international fired “without looking”, as Gary Neville described it, to bring Conte’s side back into the match.