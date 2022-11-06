Video: Harry Kane scores “without looking” to bring Tottenham back into match vs Liverpool

Liverpool FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Harry Kane has produced a world-class finish to bring Tottenham back into their clash with Liverpool as they currently trail 2-1 to the Reds.

Spurs were 2-0 down to Liverpool at halftime after a Mohamed Salah double but have been all over the away side since the break and deservedly got a goal back.

That came after Kulusevki made an instant impact by playing Kane through. The England international fired “without looking”, as Gary Neville described it, to bring Conte’s side back into the match.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Graeme Souness claims Liverpool star looks a “shadow” after recent form
Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah produces cheeky finish after pouncing on Dier mistake
Journalist claims Chelsea star could be “past his peak” after recent Arsenal displace
More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.