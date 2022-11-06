Jacob Ramsey arrived late into the box to fire the ball into the top corner, extending Villa’s lead against Manchester United.
Life under Unai Emery got off to a flyer, with Villa scoring twice in just ten minutes against Manchester United.
Luke Shaw pulled one back for United, but shortly after half-time, Ramsey restored Villa’s two-goal lead with an expertly placed finish into the top corner.
Pictures below from beinsports and NBC Sports.
Jacob Ramsey gives Villa a commanding lead over Manchester United. ?
?: @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/9l5Q9s4RPA
— CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 6, 2022
Jacob Ramsey can finish man holy shit pic.twitter.com/GcjktCOMph
— jai ?? (@3LPEPITO) November 6, 2022
This is why you play Ollie Watkins. Terrific run and pass. Great finish from Ramsey. Some finisher pic.twitter.com/F8cKBXAFvG
— Cian (@CianByNature) November 6, 2022
Could Ramsey make a late claim for the England squad which should be announced next week?