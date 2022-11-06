Jacob Ramsey arrived late into the box to fire the ball into the top corner, extending Villa’s lead against Manchester United.

Life under Unai Emery got off to a flyer, with Villa scoring twice in just ten minutes against Manchester United.

Luke Shaw pulled one back for United, but shortly after half-time, Ramsey restored Villa’s two-goal lead with an expertly placed finish into the top corner.

Pictures below from beinsports and NBC Sports.

Jacob Ramsey gives Villa a commanding lead over Manchester United. ? ?: @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/9l5Q9s4RPA — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 6, 2022

Jacob Ramsey can finish man holy shit pic.twitter.com/GcjktCOMph — jai ?? (@3LPEPITO) November 6, 2022

This is why you play Ollie Watkins. Terrific run and pass. Great finish from Ramsey. Some finisher pic.twitter.com/F8cKBXAFvG — Cian (@CianByNature) November 6, 2022

Could Ramsey make a late claim for the England squad which should be announced next week?