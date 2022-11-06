Video: Jacob Ramsey fires one into the top corner to extend Villa’s lead against Manchester United

Aston Villa FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Jacob Ramsey arrived late into the box to fire the ball into the top corner, extending Villa’s lead against Manchester United. 

Life under Unai Emery got off to a flyer, with Villa scoring twice in just ten minutes against Manchester United.

Luke Shaw pulled one back for United, but shortly after half-time, Ramsey restored Villa’s two-goal lead with an expertly placed finish into the top corner.

Pictures below from beinsports and NBC Sports.

Could Ramsey make a late claim for the England squad which should be announced next week?

