Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah produces cheeky finish after pouncing on Dier mistake

Mohamed Salah has doubled Liverpool’s lead over Tottenham and scored his second of the match after pouncing on a poor mistake from Eric Dier.

The Egyptian gave the Reds the lead after just 11 minutes when the forward and Darwin Nunez linked up before the 30-year-old produced a wonderful finish.

30 minutes later, Salah had his second as Eric Dier failed to deal with a long ball from Alisson, the Egyptian pounced on the failed back pass and produced a wonderful finish by chipping Lloris in the Tottenham net.

