(Video) Lukas Podolski nets early Puskas Award contender with outstanding strike

Lukas Podolski has netted an early contender for this season’s Puskas Award.

The attacker has proven he still has his prolific goalscoring ability with his strike last night. Podolski is now playing at Polish side Gornik Zabrze, who oversaw a 4-1 win against Pogon Szczecin in their Ekstraklasa clash.

In the 72nd minute, Podolski received the ball from his teammate and took only one touch as he glanced and spotted the opposition’s goalkeeper off his goalline, before hitting an inch-perfect long-range shot from behind the halfway line.

The goalkeeper was left scrambling back to his net to keep the attempt out but it was unstoppable. Podolski’s teammate’s reactions show their disbelief at the wonder goal.

 

