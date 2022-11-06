Luke Shaw gave Manchester United a lifeline against Aston Villa, hitting a half-volley from outside of the box which deflected into the top corner.

Aston Villa took a two-goal lead after less than ten minutes through Leon Bailey and a free-kick from Lucas Digne.

Manchester United looked in trouble, but Shaw gave his side a lifeline in the final minutes of the first-half, with a deflected, half-volley effort from outside of the box.

Pictures below from beinsports and NBC Sports.

