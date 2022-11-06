Luke Shaw gave Manchester United a lifeline against Aston Villa, hitting a half-volley from outside of the box which deflected into the top corner.
Aston Villa took a two-goal lead after less than ten minutes through Leon Bailey and a free-kick from Lucas Digne.
Manchester United looked in trouble, but Shaw gave his side a lifeline in the final minutes of the first-half, with a deflected, half-volley effort from outside of the box.
Pictures below from beinsports and NBC Sports.
Luke Shaw's shot takes a massive deflection and United are back in the match just before the half.
?: @peacock #MyPLMorning. | #AVLMUN
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 6, 2022
