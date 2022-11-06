Video: Manchester United and Liverpool target scores incredible back-heel goal

Manchester United and Liverpool transfer target Antonio Silva scored an incredible back-heel goal for Benfica on Sunday.

Silva has been linked with a move away from Benfica after impressive displays for the Portuguese club, with O Jogo (via TEAMtalk) claiming that both Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in signing the defender.

On Sunday, Silva popped up in the box with a finish any striker would be proud of, back-heeling the ball beyond the goalkeeper, as seen in the video below.

