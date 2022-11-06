Video: Miguel Almiron continues his fine form with 6th goal in 7 games for Newcastle

Newcastle United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Miguel Almiron can’t stop scoring, and he continued his excellent record for Newcastle against Southampton.

Eddie Howe is getting the best out of almost every single Newcastle player, but Almiron is undoubtedly the player benefitting the most.

Almiron burst through the Southampton defence at ease, before slotting the ball underneath Gavin Bazunu in front of the away fans.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, Bein Sports, and NBC Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal fans will love Aubameyang’s reaction as Chelsea went behind to Gabriel goal
Video: Benrahma puts West Ham ahead with thunderbolt strike vs Crystal Palace
Video: Granit Xhaka gets a telling off after swearing in post-match interview following Arsenal win

Newcastle are going into every single game looking like winning and it’s credit to Howe that they are now competing at the top of the Premier League.

More Stories Miguel Almiron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.