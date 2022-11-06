Video: Miguel Almiron continues his fine form with 6th goal in 7 games for Newcastle

Miguel Almiron can’t stop scoring, and he continued his excellent record for Newcastle against Southampton.

Eddie Howe is getting the best out of almost every single Newcastle player, but Almiron is undoubtedly the player benefitting the most.

Almiron burst through the Southampton defence at ease, before slotting the ball underneath Gavin Bazunu in front of the away fans.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, Bein Sports, and NBC Sports.

What a goal from Almiron ? pic.twitter.com/F12ImqWwZP — Follow @L4AliveWaIz (@L4AliveWaIz) November 6, 2022

MIGGY! There's just no stopping him at the moment! ? pic.twitter.com/jAj6BWSNet — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 6, 2022

Newcastle are going into every single game looking like winning and it’s credit to Howe that they are now competing at the top of the Premier League.