Video: Neymar scores 15th goal of the season after terrible goalkeeper mistake

Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar is arguably the world’s best player at present and his incredible form has continued today against Lorient.

The Brazilian superstar is heading into a very important World Cup for him and his country in the best shape possible, with his goal today making it 15 goals and 11 assists across 19 matches for the forward.

Neymar’s opener in today’s clash came after he pressurised the goalkeeper into a mistake. The loose ball fell to Hugo Ekitike who played it back to the Brazilian before he stayed calm and produced a composed finish.

