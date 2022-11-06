Video: Neymar sends two Lorient players to the shops with insane piece of skill

Neymar is very much in the conversation for the world’s best player this season and was in sublime form again during PSG’s match with Lorient today. 

The Paris club were 2-1 winners over Lorient with Neymar contributing to both goals by scoring a goal and producing an assist for the other, which makes it 15 goals and 12 assists in 19 matches for the Brazilian this campaign.

Aside from that, Neymar produced a sublime moment of skill within the match as he skipped past two Lorient players with the second timed perfectly, which can be seen below.

