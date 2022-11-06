Video: Premier League star provides miss of the season contender with awful attempt

Newcastle United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Newcastle lead Southampton 1-0 at halftime at St. Mary’s thanks to a Miguel Almiron goal but that scoreline could be different if it was not for a terrible miss from Mohamed Elyounoussi.

The Magpies took the lead after 35 minutes through the in-form Almiron and deservedly lead the match as Eddie Howe’s side looks to continue their spectacular recent form.

However, just before halftime, Mohamed Elyounoussi missed an absolute sitter for the Saints after failing to convert an Armstrong cross from two yards out.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal’s win over Chelsea sees them set new Premier League record
Video: Funny moment Arsenal teammate knocks ball at Martin Odegaard’s head during goal celebrations
Video: Luke Shaw gives Manchester United a lifeline with long-range half-volley
More Stories Mohamed Elyounoussi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.