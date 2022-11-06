Video: Premier League star provides miss of the season contender with awful attempt

Newcastle lead Southampton 1-0 at halftime at St. Mary’s thanks to a Miguel Almiron goal but that scoreline could be different if it was not for a terrible miss from Mohamed Elyounoussi.

The Magpies took the lead after 35 minutes through the in-form Almiron and deservedly lead the match as Eddie Howe’s side looks to continue their spectacular recent form.

However, just before halftime, Mohamed Elyounoussi missed an absolute sitter for the Saints after failing to convert an Armstrong cross from two yards out.