Jamie Redknapp has claimed it’s “a travesty” if Leicester City midfielder James Maddison doesn’t make the England World Cup squad.

Maddison has had an impressive season for Leicester this season and has often been overlooked for his country.

With just one cap to his name, Maddison will no doubt be hoping to make Gareth Southgate’s upcoming squad.

With Maddison rarely given a chance for England, Redknapp has had his say on whether he believes the Leicester midfielder should be called-up for the World Cup.

"It's a travesty if he doesn't go." Jamie Redknapp says is will be a distaste if England don't bring James Maddison to the FIFA World Cup.

Redknapp shares the view of many fans around the country who believe Maddison has to be called up in the coming days.