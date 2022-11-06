Video: Pundit claims it’s “a travesty” if England star with just one cap doesn’t make World Cup squad

Leicester City FC
Posted by

Jamie Redknapp has claimed it’s “a travesty” if Leicester City midfielder James Maddison doesn’t make the England World Cup squad.

Maddison has had an impressive season for Leicester this season and has often been overlooked for his country.

With just one cap to his name, Maddison will no doubt be hoping to make Gareth Southgate’s upcoming squad.

With Maddison rarely given a chance for England, Redknapp has had his say on whether he believes the Leicester midfielder should be called-up for the World Cup.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal close to signing 21-year-old midfielder with a January deal likely
Leeds ready contract offer to sign ‘Specialist’ player in major January deal
Confirmed: West Ham complete major behind-the-scenes coup

Redknapp shares the view of many fans around the country who believe Maddison has to be called up in the coming days.

More Stories James Maddison

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.