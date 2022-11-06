Leicester City managed to grab all three points when Brendan Rodgers’ squad visited Everton last night.

A goal from Youri Tielemans and Harvey Barnes were enough to secure the win and help the team get out of relegation zone.

James Maddison was selected as Man of the Match and in post-match interview Tielemans made a funny reaction when he learned he missed out despite scoring a goal-of-the-month contender.

Youri Tielemans reaction to James Maddison being awarded POTM ?? pic.twitter.com/PDCfQJveSP — Lennon Veasey ?? (@Foxyproxy13131) November 5, 2022

Tielemans capped off a brilliant performance with beautiful goal from distance with James Maddison also adding two assists to his name.