Video: Unai Emery era gets off to a flyer as Aston Villa strike twice in 10 minutes against Man United

The Unai Emery era got off to a flyer as Leon Bailey and Lucas Digne struck twice in ten minutes to give Villa the lead against Manchester United.

After Steven Gerrard was recently sacked, Aston Villa poached Emery from Villarreal, and his tenure got off to a dream start against Manchester United.

Bailey latched onto a through ball from Jacob Ramsay before dispatching past David De Gea. Shortly after, Lucas Digne expertly placed a free-kick beyond the goalkeeper, giving Villa a two-goal lead within ten minutes.

Pictures below from Star Sports Select, Canal+Foot and Bein Sports.

Lucas Digne qui se la joue comme Beckham ? (? @CanalplusFoot) pic.twitter.com/k4bDu77hBs — Instant Foot ?? (@lnstantFoot) November 6, 2022