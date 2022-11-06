West Ham United have reportedly had a slice of good luck with Lucas Paqueta and a potentially worrying injury.

The Brazilian midfielder, who joined the Hammers from Lyon during the summer, recently suffered a shoulder injury that threatened his World Cup participation.

Still, UOL Esporte report that Paqueta got lucky and managed not to rupture the ligament in his shoulder.

It now looks like Paqueta should be able to return for West Ham’s next game against Crystal Palace.

West Ham will hope to go out with a victory before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.