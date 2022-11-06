Report claims West Ham have avoided a complete Lucas Paqueta injury disaster

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have reportedly had a slice of good luck with Lucas Paqueta and a potentially worrying injury.

The Brazilian midfielder, who joined the Hammers from Lyon during the summer, recently suffered a shoulder injury that threatened his World Cup participation.

Still, UOL Esporte report that Paqueta got lucky and managed not to rupture the ligament in his shoulder.

It now looks like Paqueta should be able to return for West Ham’s next game against Crystal Palace.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea’s Aubameyang names favourite superheroes and could do more celebrations in future
Liverpool star is banned from doing certain activity by his mum says Henderson in hilarious story
VIDEO: Boubacar Soumare really enjoyed Tielemans goal last night at Goodison Park

West Ham will hope to go out with a victory before the start of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

More Stories Lucas Paqueta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.